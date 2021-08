While getting late in the cycle, the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee approved some additional changes for Fedora 35 due out this fall. First up, as usual, Fedora will ship with the latest-and-greatest LLVM compiler toolchain available. Fedora 35 is cleared to land LLVM 13, which is currently going through its release candidate phase and should be stable by end of September. LLVM 13 offers the latest and greatest compiler feature work to this increasingly relied upon open-source toolchain.