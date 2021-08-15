Cancel
Topeka Festival Singers will kick off its 37th season at White Concert Hall with a show to 'Celebrate!'

Topeka Capital-Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTopeka Festival Singers is back. The group will kick off its 37th season in October with plans to host in-person performances at Washburn University's White Concert Hall. "Safety of everybody will be very important," said Grace Morrison, a singer and Topeka Festival Singers' board vice president. "COVID's sort of in charge — and we will do what we need to do — but at this point, we are planning for in-person concerts."

