Miami Hurricanes 2021 Position Preview: Defensive Tackles

Just five months ago I was writing a defensive tackle preview about a Miami Hurricanes Tackle room that was reeling from sudden losses and injuries heading into the spring. Though the headliner of that article, Nesta Silvera spent much of the spring recovering from a shoulder injury. The fourth-year tackle’s presence is one hard to replace, though provided time for depth to see more time on the practice field. The Hurricanes respected the medical retirement of Jason Blissett, an explosive interior lineman who, prior to this last spring was a swingman on the line. The New York native was expected to deliver a jolt to the interior with his basketball athleticism, similar to his good friend Jared Harrison-Hunte. That left the rotation with limited man power, but plenty of time for others to grow.