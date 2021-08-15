Conference-favorite California relying on transfer QB to guide offense

As California attempts to win its third consecutive Tri-County South title under Ed Woods this season, the influence of the Trojans’ head coach cannot go unnoticed. Woods, entering his third year with the program, has compiled a 126-60 record over 20 seasons at Beth-Center and California, and since 2007, his teams have gone a combined 90-11. While his sustained success is unrivaled by most coaches across the WPIAL landscape, there aren’t any hidden secrets behind it beneath the surface.