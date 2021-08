Seneca Valley boasted the No. 1 scoring defense in Class 6A in 2020, which went a long way in helping the Raiders go 4-3 and reach the WPIAL semifinals. A few starters from that unit are back this season. When you toss in the fact that coach Ron Butschle called this maybe the most skilled team he’s ever had, along with some key additions to the coaching staff, and the 2021 version of the Raiders might be even better than the one that came before them.