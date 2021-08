Snell (6-5) was tagged with the loss Friday against the Phillies after allowing three runs on two hits and two walks across five innings, striking out nine. Snell has recorded at least six strikeouts in each of his last four appearances and has notched at least nine punchouts in four starts throughout the year, but that wasn't enough to get the win here. Even though Snell has pitched more than five innings just once in four starts this month, he hasn't allowed more than three runs in any of those outings and owns a 2.45 ERA across 22 innings in that stretch.