Educators, try these free Great Lakes teaching resources from New York Sea Grant
ITHACA - New York Sea Grant will provide teachers with new educational resources for the coming school year. The resources include a compendium of environmentally themed reading lists for pre-K to 12th graders, a curriculum connecting Underground Railroad history with the Great Lakes environment, and the recently-released Lake Sturgeon Intermediate Curriculum with supplemental hands-on teaching tools.www.nny360.com
Comments / 0