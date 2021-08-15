Cancel
Education

Educators, try these free Great Lakes teaching resources from New York Sea Grant

nny360.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA - New York Sea Grant will provide teachers with new educational resources for the coming school year. The resources include a compendium of environmentally themed reading lists for pre-K to 12th graders, a curriculum connecting Underground Railroad history with the Great Lakes environment, and the recently-released Lake Sturgeon Intermediate Curriculum with supplemental hands-on teaching tools.

