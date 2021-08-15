Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Oswego County Humane Society to host Cats & Snacks

nny360.com
 8 days ago

OSWEGO - The Oswego County Humane Society announced their next Cats & Snacks, pet socialization and pantry drive event at their office, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28. This event is an opportunity to connect with the community, for a good cause. The Oswego County Humane Society believes people and pets are good for each other. By hosting Cats & Snacks, people come together to meet adoptable cats and kittens while having snacks and beverages.

www.nny360.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Food#Animals#Pets#Cats Snacks
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats return to advance Biden's agenda in face of crises

House Democrats are interrupting their summer recess and returning to Washington on Monday to advance President Biden ’s ambitious domestic agenda as his administration struggles to contain a foreign policy crisis in Afghanistan and the raging COVID-19 pandemic. At this politically perilous moment, Biden and his Democratic allies on Capitol...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson 'responding positively' to COVID treatment

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson and his wife are "responding positively" to treatments after catching COVID-19, their son said in a statement on Sunday. Physicians at the Northwestern University Memorial Hospital in Chicago are carefully monitoring Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline, 77, because of their ages, a day after the two were hospitalised, their son Jonathan said in a statement issued by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a group founded by his father. [ read more.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy