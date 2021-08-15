Oswego County Humane Society to host Cats & Snacks

OSWEGO - The Oswego County Humane Society announced their next Cats & Snacks, pet socialization and pantry drive event at their office, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28. This event is an opportunity to connect with the community, for a good cause. The Oswego County Humane Society believes people and pets are good for each other. By hosting Cats & Snacks, people come together to meet adoptable cats and kittens while having snacks and beverages.