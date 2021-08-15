Cancel
St. Lawrence-Eastern Lake Ontario Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management lunches ‘Pledge-To-Protect’ public initiative

Cover picture for the articlePULASKI – The St. Lawrence-Eastern Lake Ontario Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management (SLELO PRISM) launched a new initiative aimed to engage the public to take actions that protect the SLELO region from the threat of invasive species. Called the ‘Pledge-To-Protect,’ the initiative outlines simple steps that provide a proven impact on the area’s natural surroundings while educating the public on the danger that invasives have on the health of our local lands and waters.

