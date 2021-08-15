Cancel
Buc Boosters Golf Tournament scheduled for Sept. 18 at Oswego Country Club

Cover picture for the articleOSWEGO – The Buccaneer Boosters Golf Tournament will be held Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Oswego Country Club, according to Buccaneer Boosters President Sean Callen. Sign-in starts at 11:30 a.m., and the shotgun start will be at 1 p.m. The tournament will be a four-person captain and crew format. The cost of $500 per team includes 18 holes of golf, two carts per team, and dinner immediately following the tournament.

