Teachers unions go to court to deter critical race theory disclosure

Elementary teacher Melody Cranford said she worries about a state law prohibiting teachers from teaching that a person should feel anguish or guilt because of race or sex. "If it is uncomfortable for an African American student who realizes at the time ‘this happened to my ancestors, they laid on a boat like this.’ How do I measure that anguish,” Cranford asked. "How do you walk in a classroom and determine, standing at the back of a classroom, that I deal with that anguish in that classroom, whether it is justifiable for me to stand before the school board and be punished for what I do as a highly qualified educator in that moment."