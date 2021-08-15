Cancel
Law

Teachers unions go to court to deter critical race theory disclosure

By Sarah Parshall Perry
Washington Examiner
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe nation’s teachers unions are running scared over critical race theory pushback at the grassroots level. The unions underestimated parents, educators, and school board members who don’t want children being taught how to be good little racists. In response, the National Education Association employed a new trick: It’s suing a parent for asking too many questions about whether CRT was being taught.

