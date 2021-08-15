Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fargo, ND

Fargo man accused of killing teen to undergo competency evaluation

By April Baumgarten
INFORUM
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO — A Fargo man accused of fatally stabbing a middle schooler in June will be evaluated to determine if he is fit to stand trial. Cass County Judge John Irby signed an order this week for Arthur Prince Kollie, 22, to undergo a competency and criminal responsibility evaluation. The order and motion requesting the evaluation are sealed, so it’s unclear why defense attorney Steven Mottinger requested it. When Kollie will be taken to the North Dakota State Hospital in Jamestown, N.D., to be evaluated also remains unclear.

www.inforum.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cass County, ND
City
Fargo, ND
State
North Dakota State
Cass County, ND
Crime & Safety
Fargo, ND
Crime & Safety
City
Jamestown, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats return to advance Biden's agenda in face of crises

House Democrats are interrupting their summer recess and returning to Washington on Monday to advance President Biden ’s ambitious domestic agenda as his administration struggles to contain a foreign policy crisis in Afghanistan and the raging COVID-19 pandemic. At this politically perilous moment, Biden and his Democratic allies on Capitol...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson 'responding positively' to COVID treatment

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson and his wife are "responding positively" to treatments after catching COVID-19, their son said in a statement on Sunday. Physicians at the Northwestern University Memorial Hospital in Chicago are carefully monitoring Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline, 77, because of their ages, a day after the two were hospitalised, their son Jonathan said in a statement issued by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a group founded by his father. [ read more.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 2

Community Policy