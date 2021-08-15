Fargo man accused of killing teen to undergo competency evaluation

FARGO — A Fargo man accused of fatally stabbing a middle schooler in June will be evaluated to determine if he is fit to stand trial. Cass County Judge John Irby signed an order this week for Arthur Prince Kollie, 22, to undergo a competency and criminal responsibility evaluation. The order and motion requesting the evaluation are sealed, so it’s unclear why defense attorney Steven Mottinger requested it. When Kollie will be taken to the North Dakota State Hospital in Jamestown, N.D., to be evaluated also remains unclear.