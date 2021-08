To report a downed City tree, please call 414-302-8888 or use our Let Us Help form at www.westalliswi.gov/letushelp. “With the storm in our area that resulted in high-velocity winds last night many city trees are down throughout the city including large limbs, etc. Crews from our Forestry Division have been out responding since last night to remove trees or large limbs that were blocking street traffic. We are seeing a more concentrated area of down trees from 68th Street to 76th Street near Becher Street. At this time, we have approximately 20 trees that are down near or on residential houses. That number will likely increase as we survey the entire city.