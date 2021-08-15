Jets’ Zach Wilson makes NFL debut: Rookie QB has quiet but strong performance to open 2021 preseason
Saturday night brought the anticipated debuts of several rookie quarterbacks. Among the first-rounders getting their first taste of live NFL action: Zach Wilson, drafted No. 2 overall by the Jets and set to open 2021 as New York’s starter. While the former BYU standout didn’t necessarily enter with the drama of Trevor Lawrence’s “competition” in Jacksonville or finish with the play-making pizzazz of fellow top pick Trey Lance, he looked strong despite a smaller, quieter role during the Jets’ first two drives of the night against the New York Giants.blackchronicle.com
