Syracuse, NY

CNY Inspirations: God lives with us

By interfaithcny, Interfaith Works
 8 days ago
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. During the pandemic, people found a need perhaps they never thought they had: the need to give. We give in countless ways throughout the day. Many of us give funds and food to worthwhile programs. But in 2020, we lost the ability to physically give, from one hand to another. Then, we realized that this sort of giving was important, even essential. We change people’s lives not just with stuff, but by personal connection. By loving someone, that person and ourselves are made more whole. We are made more fully human by each act of love.

