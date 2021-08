A new-generation of Honda CR-V is in the works and these independently made renderings are trying to guess what its revised exterior design could look like. Our spy photographers managed to snap what appears to be a 2023 CR-V prototype undergoing tests in early March. While the tester in question was bathed in camouflage, we were able to see that Honda’s designers have made some rather significant changes to the SUV. Some, but not all, of these styling changes are reflected in these renderings.