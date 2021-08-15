Cancel
Foreign Policy

Politics Chat: What The Taliban's Advancement In Afghanistan Means For Biden

By Mara Liasson
iowapublicradio.org
 8 days ago

As the U.S. evacuates personnel and shutters parts of its embassy in Kabul, the image of a helicopter on a roof comes to mind. It was referenced yesterday on this program - the sight of diplomats and desperate civilians being airlifted from the U.S. embassy during the fall of Saigon in April 1975. Gerald Ford was president then, and Gallup says that by that point in the Vietnam War, 60% of the American public considered it a mistake to have sent troops to Vietnam. Two months later, Gallup measured Ford's approval, and it had increased. What does all this mean for Joe Biden, and are we reliving history? For more, we turn to NPR political correspondent Mara Liasson. Good morning, Mara.

