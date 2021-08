Getting vaccinated and wearing a mask are still everyone’s best defenses against contracting and spreading COVID-19, especially as the highly contagious Delta variant has caused a spike among unvaccinated individuals. Although breakthrough cases are relatively rare, they can happen. So, as reports of vaccinated people contracting COVID circulate, you may be wondering what to do if you find out one of your close friends, family, or colleagues test positive, even though you’re all vaccinated.