Balsam, NC

Balsam Range releasing 'Moxie and Mettle'

The Mountaineer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo-time International Bluegrass Music Association Entertainer of the Year, Balsam Range, is releasing a new album, “Moxie and Mettle,” now available for pre-order ahead of its Sept. 24 release. The Western North Carolina quintet’s new album includes the band’s four most recent singles, each of which topped the bluegrass charts.

