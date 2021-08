It’s an opportunity that may not come around again for a decade or more. But will members of Congress seize it, or will they remain silent and let it pass?. That’s the question on the minds of both religious liberty and LGBTQ rights advocates as they watch two bills languish on the desks of those in power at the U.S. Capitol. But, if a few courageous elected officials – possibly from a place that calls itself The Equality State – would pick them up, sit down at a table and commit themselves to reaching a compromise, they could address some fundamental issues that have divided Americans for generations.