Florida State

Florida's Vaccinations Are Rising. But The State's COVID Surge Is Far From Over

By Stephanie Colombini
NPR
 8 days ago

Audio will be available later today. As COVID-19 cases have surged in Florida in recent weeks, vaccination rates there have also risen. But health experts say the state still has a long way to go before infection rates come down.

Related
Florida Statecityxtramagazine.com

Florida Doctors Are Exhausted And Angry As The State's COVID-19 Surge Unleashes Pandemonium Inside Hospitals: 'Humanly, You Just Break At Some Point'

Ed Jimenez was walking down the hall of the University of Florida Health Shands Hospital recently when he ran into a nurse on staff. The unrelenting pandemic has made it hard at times for Jimenez - CEO of the teaching hospital in Gainesville which counts more than 1,000 beds - to sustain morale among his workforce.
Florida StatePosted by
Cheddar News

Florida Students Caught in Mask Fight as Child COVID Cases Rise in State

Florida students are returning to in-person learning while the state copes with rising COVID cases and hospitals near capacity. Dr. Bernard Ashby, Miami Cardiologist and Florida State Lead for the Committee to Protect Health Care, joined Cheddar’s Opening Bell to talk about the lack of coordination in Florida hospitals that led them to call on the federal government for help. He also discussed the surge in COVID cases among children and how a mask protocol would help reduce the viral load students are potentially exposed to. "What Gov. DeSantis doesn't understand — or probably does understand, just ignores — is mask use is a public health measure, so it's not just protecting you, it's protecting others," Ashby said.
Public HealthSantafe New Mexican.com

State's COVID cases continue to rise

COVID-19 remains on the march. The state Department of Health reported 713 coronavirus cases Wednesday, with hospitalizations again skyrocketing to 258. In addition, the state said seven more people had succumbed to the disease, with victims ranging in age from the 40s to the 100s. The deaths were in Bernalillo, Doña Ana, Grant and Guadalupe counties.
Georgia Statenowhabersham.com

Georgia’s vaccine rate rises amid COVID spike; incentives coming?

As the Delta variant drives a relentless COVID-19 surge, Georgia’s vaccination rate has picked up steam. A Washington Post analysis, based on CDC data, reported Tuesday that the state’s rate of new doses administered climbed 26 percent over the past week. The national vaccination rate rose 8 percent during the same time.
Florida StatePosted by
CBS Miami

COVID In Florida: 151K New Cases As State Surge Continues To Break Records

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The highly transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to ravage the state. “In the past week, Florida has had more COVID cases than all 30 states with the lowest case rates combined. And Florida and Texas alone have accounted for nearly 40% of new hospitalizations across the country,” White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said Thursday during a White House briefing. FLORIDA On Friday, with the release of its weekly numbers, the Florida Department of Health reports 151,415 newly reported cases throughout the Sunshine state, up nearly 17-thousand cases from the previous week. The state vaccination rate is...
Kansas City, MOnortheastnews.net

The coronavirus is far from over

The COVID crisis is not over, and Missourians should not act as if it is. We’re tired of masks and social distancing and everything seems somewhat close to normal now. At the gas station, movie theater and places of worship, masks are gone. Yet the latest numbers show a steady...
Wisconsin Statewwisradio.com

Wisconsin’s COVID Vaccination Rate Slowly Rising

Wisconsin’s coronavirus vaccination rate continues to increase slowly. Despite the Delta variant-driven spike in new COVID-19 cases, the state Department of Health Services reported Friday that just 50.5% of state residents age 12 and up who are eligible for the vaccine had completed the series. Nearly 54% have received at least one dose. Those numbers are well below the goal of 70% vaccinated to achieve herd immunity. D-H-S and local public health agencies are continuing to urge people to get vaccinated.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.

