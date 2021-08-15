Florida's Vaccinations Are Rising. But The State's COVID Surge Is Far From Over

Florida students are returning to in-person learning while the state copes with rising COVID cases and hospitals near capacity. Dr. Bernard Ashby, Miami Cardiologist and Florida State Lead for the Committee to Protect Health Care, joined Cheddar’s Opening Bell to talk about the lack of coordination in Florida hospitals that led them to call on the federal government for help. He also discussed the surge in COVID cases among children and how a mask protocol would help reduce the viral load students are potentially exposed to. "What Gov. DeSantis doesn't understand — or probably does understand, just ignores — is mask use is a public health measure, so it's not just protecting you, it's protecting others," Ashby said.