Maggie Q Is Full Of Vengeance In 'The Protégé'

By Public Editor
NPR
 8 days ago

Audio will be available later today. Maggie Q tells NPR's Tamara Keith about starring in the upcoming action thriller movie The Protégé. Q plays an assassin seeking justice for the murder of her mentor.

CinemaBlend

The Protégé Gave Maggie Q Her Scariest Stunt Ever, Even After Being In A Die Hard Movie

When it comes to the action genre, Maggie Q knows her way around the block. Her resume includes participation in such action-packed features as Mission: Impossible III, the Divergent series, and the fourth film in the Die Hard franchise, Live Free or Die Hard. That film, in particular, has a brutal fight sequence that Maggie Q reflected on as she spoke with us about her latest movie, The Protege. She is the character of the title, and she’s on a mission of vengeance. And in the above clip, she explains why this current film gave her the scariest stunt of her career.
MoviesCollider

How to Watch 'The Protégé': Where You Can the New Maggie Q Action Thriller Right Now

If you’ve been craving a good old-fashioned action thriller, look no further. Lionsgate is all set to premiere their newest action flick The Protégé. The movie stars Maggie Q, Michael Keaton, Samuel L. Jackson, and Robert Patrick in leading roles. Other cast members include Patrick Malahide, David Rintoul, Ori Pfeffer, Ray Fearon, and Caroline Loncq.
MoviesBoston Herald

Maggie Q flips the script on playing an assassin in ‘The Protege’

In “The Protege” Maggie Q stars as Anna, one decidedly deadly contract killer raised and mentored by Moody (Samuel L. Jackson), who’s playing a deadly game of cat-and-mouse with man of mystery Rembrandt (Michael Keaton). When Anna survives a slaughter in London, the action shifts to a revenge-driven showdown in...
MoviesDen of Geek

How The Protégé Brings Maggie Q and Michael Keaton Back to Their Action Hero Roots

The Protégé is the story of three deadly assassins, trained killers for seemingly their entire lives, whose paths cross in unexpected ways. Maggie Q plays Anna, who was rescued as a child by Moody (Samuel L. Jackson) and raised by him to become the world’s most dangerous killer for hire. When her father figure/mentor himself is slaughtered, she goes after those responsible — but has to go through a mysterious man named Rembrandt (Michael Keaton), himself a professional assassin with whom a mutual yet suspicious attraction develops.
MoviesSan Francisco Chronicle

Review: ‘The Protégé’ shows Maggie Q should soon own the screen

Maggie Q has been in good movies before, but “The Protégé” is the first movie that’s good because she’s in it. Director Martin Campbell takes a decent but unremarkable script and fashions it as a movie-length contemplation of his lead actress’ face. He focuses his camera on her, and through her we get the meaning of every action and relationship in the movie. He also gives her a chance to do all the action stuff that she does well — the graceful physicality, even in tight leather clothes; the mean look in her eyes that makes you believe her — and do it for an entire film. She responds by showing the world that she’s a movie star.
Variety

‘The Protégé’ Review: It’s Nice to See ‘Nikita’ Star Maggie Q Back in Action

Nearly everyone we meet in “The Protégé” is on the brink of retirement, all but one or two of them nudged violently in that direction by Maggie Q’s title character. Anna specializes in finding things “that don’t want to be found” (as a cover, she maintains a rare book store), but her true gift seems to be in disposing of them once they’ve been located, which Q handily demonstrates in the operation that opens the movie, one that ends with a hard-to-reach Russian crime boss floating face down in his private pool. Anna is ruthlessly efficient, but also works best as...
Movies/Film

Maggie Q Plays the Rare Vietnamese Action Hero in ‘The Protégé,’ and It’s About Time

Vietnam. In Hollywood films, it’s a country of war-torn battlefields and sweaty, booby-trapped jungles and faceless locals who are either victims or violent aggressors. But things are changing, both in and outside of Hollywood. The Vietnamese film industry is taking off with global hits like the Veronica Ngo revenge thriller Furie, while Vietnamese-American stars like Kelly Marie Tran and Lana Condor grace the posters of big-budget blockbusters and beloved Netflix films. Still, ever since Thuy Trang donned the Yellow Power Ranger suit in 1993, Vietnamese action heroes remain few and far between — let alone those that lead their own movies.
MoviesSFGate

Maggie Q brings lethal moves and a James Bond-like finesse to 'The Protege'

The heroine of "The Protege," the new action thriller from director Martin Campbell - who rejuvenated the James Bond franchise in 2006 by mixing up a stiffer cocktail of the traditional ingredients of espionage, sex and menace in "Casino Royale" - has strong 007 energy. She looks great in black (not a tux, but a tight bodysuit, wet-look leather and high-heeled combat boots). She can't seem to make up her mind whether to snuff out a nemesis or sleep with him. She's got sophisticated taste - in this case for rare books, not martinis - and a license to kill.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

The Protégé Star Maggie Q Talks Action, Training Under Jackie Chan

Much of Margaret Quigley's (known professionally as Maggie Q) career is defined within the action genre in film and television. While promoting her latest film, The Protégé, the actress spoke with NBC Asian America about how the film sets itself apart from her previous work and training under action star and martial artist Jackie Chan. She plays Anna, the world's most skilled contract killer raised by the legendary assassin Moody (Samuel L. Jackson) and trained in the family business. But when Moody – the man who was like a father to her and taught her everything she needs to know about trust and survival – is brutally killed, Anna vows revenge. As she becomes entangled with an enigmatic killer (Michael Keaton) whose attraction to her goes way beyond cat and mouse, their confrontation turns deadly, and the loose ends of a life spent killing will weave themselves even tighter.
MoviesRoger Ebert

Stunts Are Physical Storytelling: Maggie Q on The Protégé

For "The Protégé," Maggie Q drew on her own experience as a protégé of the legendary Jackie Chan to understand the relationship between her character, Anna, and her mentor, played by Samuel L. Jackson. In an interview, she talked about what she learned from Chan and how choreographing a fight scene is as much about acting as it is about action.
MoviesPolygon

The Protégé director Martin Campbell relied on Maggie Q to deliver ‘real action’

In an action-movie era defined by close combat, pure physicality, and tightly choreographed gunplay à la John Wick, logic would dictate that Maggie Q get her own stunt spectacle. The Nikita star has been one of Hollywood’s go-to female action players for nearly 20 years; after breaking in with 2001’s Rush Hour 2, she’s appeared in everything from giant Hollywood blockbusters (Mission: Impossible 3, Live Free or Die Hard) to Chinese action dramas.
Boston, MABoston Globe

‘The Protégé’: kill, kill, bang, bang

What is it about female assassins? “La Femme Nikita,” Tarantino’s “Kill Bill” movies, “Red Sparrow,” “Killing Eve”: Kipling’s “The female of the species is deadlier than the male” is their motto. Marvel’s Black Widow character, and now her sister, are somewhere on that sexy-lethal continuum, too. The cadre has a...
MoviesDaily Freeman

MOVIE REVIEW: ‘The Protege’ lifted by chemistry of Maggie Q., Keaton

In the dog days of the late-summer movie calendar, sometimes the best you can hope for is a guilty pleasure. And if you’re a studio hoping to deliver such an empty-calorie-rich cinematic treat, it’s not a bad idea to hire a beloved actor who brings that little special something every time he or she is on screen.

