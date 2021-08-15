More Republican lawmakers call on Minnesota GOP chair to resign
MPR reports: “Republican Party of Minnesota Chair Jennifer Carnahan faced growing calls to resign on Saturday, in the wake of a major GOP donor and activist being indicted on sex trafficking charges. At least five GOP state legislators have publicly called on Carnahan to step down after news of Thursday’s indictment of Anton ‘Tony’ Lazzaro. ‘We need a change in leadership. …’ four Republican lawmakers — state Reps. Steve Drazkowski, Tim Miller, Cal Bahr and Jeremy Munson — wrote in a letter posted Saturday. … The four are members of the New House Republican Caucus in the Minnesota Legislature. … On Friday night, GOP state Sen. Roger Chamberlain of Lino Lakes — the assistant majority leader — also called on Carnahan to resign.”www.minnpost.com
