Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

More Republican lawmakers call on Minnesota GOP chair to resign

By Andrew Putz
Posted by 
MinnPost
MinnPost
 8 days ago

MPR reports: “Republican Party of Minnesota Chair Jennifer Carnahan faced growing calls to resign on Saturday, in the wake of a major GOP donor and activist being indicted on sex trafficking charges. At least five GOP state legislators have publicly called on Carnahan to step down after news of Thursday’s indictment of Anton ‘Tony’ Lazzaro. ‘We need a change in leadership. …’ four Republican lawmakers — state Reps. Steve Drazkowski, Tim Miller, Cal Bahr and Jeremy Munson — wrote in a letter posted Saturday. … The four are members of the New House Republican Caucus in the Minnesota Legislature. … On Friday night, GOP state Sen. Roger Chamberlain of Lino Lakes — the assistant majority leader — also called on Carnahan to resign.”

www.minnpost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
MinnPost

MinnPost

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
555K+
Views
ABOUT

MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

 http://MinnPost.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
State
Florida State
State
South Dakota State
Minneapolis, MN
Government
City
Bena, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Chamberlain
Person
Cal Bahr
Person
Steve Drazkowski
Person
Mike Lindell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Gop#Mpr#The Minnesota Legislature#Wcco Tv#Fbi#Mncr#The Pioneer Press#The Star Tribune#Bethlehem Baptist Church#Ap#Mypillow#Flashpoint#The Sioux Falls Argus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

Carnahan out as Minnesota GOP chair

Briana Bierschbach and Alex Chhith write in the Star Tribune: “Minnesota Republican leaders forced Jennifer Carnahan out as head of the state party on Thursday, turning a page on a scandal that threatened to consume GOP politics ahead of a pivotal election year. Carnahan leaves as chair of the party amid allegations that she created a toxic workplace environment …. The party’s 15-member executive board voted 8-7 to give Carnahan a severance of three months salary, roughly $38,000, to leave her role. Carnahan, who attended the meeting virtually, was the deciding vote to give herself severance on the way out.”
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

New round of evacuations in northeastern Minnesota as Greenwood Fire grows to 9,000 acres

MPR’s Sarah Gelbard and Andrew Krueger report: “The Greenwood Fire in northeastern Minnesota grew to more than 9,000 acres early Saturday — up from fewer than 5,000 acres Friday morning — as firefighting crews prepared for gusty, erratic winds from a cold front moving across the region. The fire — zero percent contained at last report — prompted another round of evacuations Friday afternoon after it jumped a county highway and spread to the west.”
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
MinnPost

D.C. Memo: On Afghanistan

Hello and welcome back to the D.C. Memo. This week you can find me still cracking up at all your responses to last week’s MyPillow guy story. It’s clear that MyPillow guy has lost some customers, and that many of you feel very strongly about this. But, it’s not all fun and games in Washington this week, especially as America pulls out of a 20-year war. Here’s what we’ve got in the Memo: Minnesota’s delegation on Afghanistan, controversy over an SBA meeting, and a bomb threat at the Capitol.
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
MinnPost

St. Paul recognizes Indian Mounds Park as burial site

New signs at Indian Mounds Park. The Star Tribune’s Zekriah Chaudhry reports: “Those entering Indian Mounds Park in St. Paul will now be informed upon arrival: ‘This is a cemetery.’ … Signs explaining that the area is a burial site have been added to the park this year — a win for organizers who have long sought official acknowledgment that the mounds are not a typical park, but a sacred place. The recognition from city officials and community members comes after the St. Paul Parks and Recreation Department planned to build a splash pad at the park — plans that were canceled following pushback from local Indigenous groups.”
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

How climate change will affect Minnesota’s outdoor workforce

Outdoor workers in Minnesota could lose up to $391 million in wages by the middle of the century if greenhouse emissions aren’t reduced, according to a report titled “Too Hot to Work,” released by the Union of Concerned Scientists this week. The study found that rising temperatures are projected to expose outdoor workers to hazardous heat conditions that will put both their health and wages at risk.
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

State Fair will not require masks

Trying really hard to go viral. The Star Tribune’s Jeremy Olson reports: “Masks and vaccinations will not be required at the Minnesota State Fair this summer, but both are encouraged to limit opportunities for coronavirus transmission during the 12-day event. … The State Fair issued pandemic guidance on Wednesday amid a rising COVID-19 wave caused by a delta variant of the coronavirus. Leaders considered mask or vaccine requirements but ultimately opted for a largely voluntary approach to manage pandemic risks. … ‘We are largely an outdoor event with plenty of eating and drinking,’ the State Fair said in an update on its website. ‘Mandating masks fairgrounds-wide would be extremely difficult for our organization to enforce, so we are urging you to pitch in and do what’s right. Particularly if you go inside, simply put a face covering on for the time you’re shopping or visiting an exhibit.’”
ElectionsPosted by
MinnPost

Minnesota GOP in turmoil as party chair calls campaign to remove her a ‘coup’

Dave Orrick writes in the Pioneer Press: “Following what amounted to a weekend political firestorm, the Minnesota Republican party Sunday evening found itself navigating treacherous waters of possible scandal that threatened to oust the state party’s leader. … the executive committee of the Republican Party of Minnesota met privately Sunday night to consider how to act amid a growing chorus of calls for Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan to resign. As the meeting began around 9 p.m. Sunday evening, Carnahan appeared to have no intentions of leaving, even calling the campaign to remove her a ‘coup.’ As of midnight, no action appeared to have been taken against Carnahan directly, but the committee approved two actions she opposed: conducting a financial audit and ending a practice of non-disclosure agreements that was alleged to have muzzled her critics.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
MinnPost

Rick Scott’s 25th Amendment tweet was juvenile, pointless and despicable

President John F. Kennedy died within a few minutes of being shot by Lee Harvey Oswald in 1963 but, in the aftermath, some members of Congress decided that a constitutional amendment might be a good idea in case, in some future instance, a president might be disabled but not killed, the vice president could assume the full powers of the office until the president either recovered and resumed office, or died and would be succeeded by the vice president.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

St. Paul eliminates minimum parking requirements for new real estate developments

Frederick Melo writes for the Pioneer Press: “Real estate developers looking to build new housing, retail or office buildings in St. Paul will no longer have to read the fine print of city zoning ordinances to determine how much off-street parking to provide. The answer is none. St. Paul on Wednesday became one of the first cities in the country to completely eliminate minimum off-street parking requirements as a zoning restriction. Many other cities have reduced or eliminated parking minimums in specific neighborhoods, such as their downtowns, or relaxed them for certain property types such as affordable housing, but few have gone quite as far as St. Paul in lifting them entirely. Buffalo, New York did so in 2017, followed by San Francisco in 2018, and Minneapolis, Sacramento and Berkeley, Calif. in 2021.”
Falcon Heights, MNPosted by
MinnPost

Residences evacuated as Greenwood Lake fire grows

Fire growing. The AP reports (via WCCO): “Dozens of residences have been evacuated as a wildfire in northeastern Minnesota continues to spread, according to the U.S. Forest Service. … The fire in the Superior National Forest near Greenwood Lake had expanded to about 3.1 square miles by Tuesday as crews fought the fire on the ground and from the air. … Lake County sheriff’s deputies and Emergency Management personnel went door to door to notify residents that they were in the evacuation zone, along McDougal Lakes, the Highway 2 corridor near Sand Lake and just north of Highway 1. About 75 residences were affected by the evacuation, the Forest Service said.”
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

Coronavirus in Minnesota: Federal government expected to recommend vaccine booster shots

MinnPost provides weekly updates on coronavirus in Minnesota on Tuesdays that cover COVID-19 in Minnesota from the previous Wednesday to present. The federal government is expected to recommend an additional COVID-19 vaccine dose for those in the general population who received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the New York Times reported. The third dose would come eight months after the second shot, and would likely be offered to nursing home residents, those working in health care and emergency workers first. The process could begin as early as September, per the Times. It would have to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

Judge orders Minneapolis officials to change wording on public safety ballot question

Liz Navratil writes in the Star Tribune: “Minneapolis officials must change the wording that will appear on the ballot this fall when voters decide the future of the city’s Police Department, a judge ruled Friday. Hennepin County District Judge Jamie Anderson instructed the city to remove an ‘explanatory note’ outlining details of the proposal before voters. … The proposal has become a central issue in the November elections, which are drawing national attention and money as people wait to see how Minneapolis will fulfill a promise to transform public safety after George Floyd’s murder by a police officer.”
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

After a summer of controversy, some Minnesota teachers are anxious about the return of the school year

In small towns like Pequot Lakes, back-to-school nights and open houses often feel like family reunions. It’s a day that some teachers say sets the tone for the rest of the year. And one that educators excitedly prepare for weeks in advance, says Karen Rubado, who teaches in the district and is a facilitator for the equity and diversity program SEED (seeking educational equity and diversity).
Greenwood, MNPosted by
MinnPost

High winds fuel spread of Greenwood fire in Superior National Forest

The Star Tribune’s Jana Hollingsworth writes: “Half a dozen water bombers flew in a coordinated line Tuesday afternoon as they scooped water from Sand Lake, returned to the smoky plumes north of Greenwood Lake and drenched the burning forest. Then they returned to the lake, again and again, in a synchronized dance as they tried to contain the fast-growing fire in the Superior National Forest that started Sunday afternoon. But the fire continued to move north and was now edging west, said Joanna Gilkeson, public information officer for the Superior National Forest. By Tuesday evening, it had grown from 2,000 acres to 3,200. … Two days of gusty winds and continued drought conditions fueled the fire’s rapid spread. So far, no known structures have been lost, Gilkeson said.”
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

A brief history of Minnesota’s Superior National Forest

Superior National Forest is an iconic part of northeast Minnesota that comprises over three million acres (more than 445,000 of which are surface water) of boreal forest. The forest itself is part of the vast North Woods, a tourist destination in northern Wisconsin and Minnesota and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCA) is within the forest, which is itself part of the Quetico Superior region that extends into Canada.

Comments / 0

Community Policy