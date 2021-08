Here we go again. Hysteria over the Delta strain and mandates, masks, vaccine "passports"!. The "pandemic" is over! We now know about the virus and how to protect ourselves, who are the most vulnerable and the available vaccines and drugs if one should contract the virus. One does not have to be from any group or political party to use common sense. This is a virus and cannot be "cured" as was measles, mumps etc. as they were a specific "germ" and a vaccine could be developed to eradicate them. A virus is microscopic and mutates so a "cure" is not realistic.