Wholly Cow Market is setting a trend on Main Street: Raising happy animals and selling lots of Kansas-made products
JOHNSON CITY — Two years ago, Matt and Michelle Canny had a realization. They needed to change what they were doing or they would sink. Like other ranchers across the country, including in Kansas, the Cannys, who own Bear Creek Farms, realized if they could sell directly to the customer they could make a larger profit. The issue was marketing - and demand.www.salina.com
Comments / 0