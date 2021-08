World War II came to an end on Aug. 14, 1945, when Imperial Japan signaled their decision to surrender to the allied forces in the war. Japanese Emperor Hirohito made the decision to surrender just five days after the U.S. dropped the second atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Nagasaki on Aug. 9, 1945. Hirohito recorded a radio message, broadcast to the allies, announcing Japan’s intent to surrender. Aug. 15, 1945 came to be known as Victory Over Japan Day or VJ Day,