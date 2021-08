In a tight matchup, the Detroit Lions lost to the Buffalo Bills 16-15 in their first preseason game of the 2021 season. Even though the play calling was vanilla at best, it gave us a first look at the players and coaches in action. Most of the starters only saw a handful of snaps, where some of them got a good workload in for the coaches to get a long look at. To get a feel on how some of the players performed, PFF released the top five performers on offense and defense.