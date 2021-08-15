Cancel
Arenado homers again as Cardinals beat Royals 9-4

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nolan Arenado homered and drove in four runs, helping the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Kansas City Royals 9-4 on Saturday night. Paul Goldschmidt drove in three runs as the Cardinals earned their fifth straight win. Edmundo Sosa went 4 for 4, and Tommy Edman had two hits and two RBIs.

MLBdailyjournal.net

Jack Flaherty returns as Cardinals beat Royals 6-0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jack Flaherty pitched six innings of two-hit ball in his return from an oblique injury, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Kansas City Royals 6-0 on Friday night. Nolan Arenado hit his 23rd homer for St. Louis, which earned its fourth straight win. Tyler O’Neill...
MLBtimesnewspapers.com

Saturday’s Game Report: Cardinals 9, Royals 4

The Cardinals have spent most of this season wondering what would happen if Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado both got hot at the plate at the same time. They might be about to find out. The two combined to drive in seven of the Cardinals’ nine runs on Saturday night...
MLBDerrick

Cardinals polish off a six-pack on the road, beat Royals, 7-2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three regulars, Yadier Molina, Dylan Carlson and Paul DeJong, were missing from the Cardinals’ lineup on Sunday. Their starting pitcher was left-hander J.A. Happ, who was acquired just after he allowed nine runs in three innings to Detroit. But this isn’t the same J.A. Happ. Nor...
MLBYardbarker

The offense is stifled again, Royals lose 9-4

At least it was competitive until the seventh! If you’re the kind of person who just checks the box score there’s important context about Brad Keller’s start tonight; he ultimately allowed four runs, three earned, but I put two runs on the defense and two more on Manager Mike Matheny. Keller had a bumpy first inning which included a pair of two-out walks but settled in pretty well until the fifth inning. Yadier Molina reached on a throwing error by Emmanuel Rivera - Rivera appeared to be negatively affected by the fact that he had just ended a Royals scoring opportunity by hitting into his second double play of the night. Lars Nootbar reached on a single and then Brad Keller struck out Harrison Bader, a double play would have gotten them out of the inning. Keller managed to get Edmundo Sosa to hit a groundball to short that seemed likely to end the inning, unfortunately Nicky Lopez couldn’t field it cleanly. Tommy Edman made sure the Royals paid with a two-RBI single. By the end of the.
MLBnorthwestmoinfo.com

Dozier homer helps Royals to 3rd straight win over Astros

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hunter Dozier hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning, and the Kansas City Royals earned their third straight win over Houston, beating the Astros 3-2 Wednesday night. Dozier homered off a slider from reliever Blake Taylor to help the Royals post...
MLBkmaland.com

MLB (9/18): Royals beat Astros for third straight night, Cardinals downed in extras

(KMAland) -- The Royals beat the Astros for the third straight night while St. Louis lost in extra innings to the Brewers in MLB action on Wednesday. Kansas City (52-67): Hunter Dozier hit a two-run go-ahead home run in the bottom of the seventh inning, and the Royals beat the Astros for a third straight day, 3-2. Dozier’s home run came after a lead-off double from Andrew Benintendi, who finished the game by throwing a runner out at the plate. Nicky Lopez had three hits and scored a run to lead the offense while Brady Singer threw 6 2/3 innings, striking out six and giving up two runs on six hits. Domingo Tapia (1-0) got one out in the seventh to get the win, and Scott Barlow worked his seventh save despite giving up three hits in the ninth.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Salvador Perez homers twice as Royals beat Cubs

Salvador Perez belted two of Kansas City's five home runs and the visiting Royals opened a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs with a 6-2 victory on Friday. Andrew Benintendi, Emmanuel Rivera and Cam Gallagher also homered for Kansas City, which won for the fourth time in its last five games.
MLBPosted by
670 The Score

Royals beat Cubs, 4-2

Kris Bubic carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago Cubs, 4-2, on Saturday afternoon at Wrigley Field.
MLBnorthwestmoinfo.com

Royals’ Bubic loses no-hit bid in 7th inning after delay

CHICAGO (AP) — Kansas City Royals left-hander Kris Bubic lost his bid for a no-hitter against the Chicago Cubs after a weather delay in the seventh inning on Saturday. Kansas City had a 4-0 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh when the game was delayed by storms in the area. The lower bowl at Wrigley was evacuated.
MLBdarnews.com

Hernandez strikes out eight; Royals batter Cubs 9-1

CHICAGO (AP) -- Andrew Benintendi drove in three runs, and the Kansas City Royals beat the sliding Chicago Cubs 9-1 on Sunday for a sweep of their weekend series. It was Chicago's franchise-record 13th consecutive loss at Wrigley Field. Benintendi and Carlos Santana each had three hits in Kansas City's...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Bob Costas News

The MLB postseason is set to have a new voice in 2021. According to a report from the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, TBS is on the verge of finalizing a deal with longtime broadcaster Bob Costas. Costas, who worked for NBC Sports from 1980-2019, has called games for MLB...
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Nelson Cruz celebrates return to Minnesota with home run

It was a Friday night reunion for Rays designated hitter Nelson Cruz, who celebrated his return to Target Field by homering against his former team, the Minnesota Twins. Cruz said the return was “emotional” because of his happy Twins’ memories, including a pair of postseason appearances. He found it “weird” to be wearing a different uniform but enjoyed seeing the players, coaches, clubhouse staff and fans.
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees won Mike Ford and Mike Tauchman deals after latest Rays move

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MAY 29: Mike Ford #36 of the New York Yankees (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) The New York Yankees appear to have bounced back nicely after a horrid start to the season, as poor play from some of their stars was supplemented by 2019 heroes like Mike Ford and Mike Tauchman failing to even look like professional hitters for large stretches.

