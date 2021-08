When a football team returns only four starters, the learning curve is bound to be steep. Southern Boone coach Trent Tracy and Co. face this scenario entering the 2021 season. “We really had to kind of check ourselves at the beginning of the summer as far as getting guys prepared that haven't played a lot of Friday nights,” Tracy said. “To be honest, in June, we didn't look great. I think we had set our expectations a little too high early on. A lot of our guys out here now, they were backups last year. They didn't get a ton of Friday night reps.