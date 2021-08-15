Where to target Jaylen Waddle in fantasy leagues

Waddle is listed as a backup on the Dolphins' first depth chart of the season, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports. Waddle is listed behind entrenched starters DeVante Parker and Will Fuller (suspension/foot) in addition to Albert Wilson, who opted out of the 2020 season. Wilson is an experienced slot playmaker who could certainly contribute on offense if he's retained his explosiveness heading into his age-29 season, but Waddle's status as a first-round pick should let him find his way into the starting lineup sooner than later. As Mark Inabinett of AL.com reports, Waddle recently said his surgically repaired right ankle feels "totally back to normal." Both Waddle and Wilson have drawn positive reviews through the early portion of training camp.