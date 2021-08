(Missourinet) A Cole County judge (Dan Green) will decide within a week if he will block a Missouri law that nullifies certain firearms restrictions. “Governor Mike Parson signed the ‘Second Amendment Preservation Act’ in May, which threatens law enforcement agencies with $50,000 fines if they “infringe” on Missourians’ Second Amendment rights. The Justice Department says in a court filing this week that the state law is unconstitutional, and that it has already hindered firearms investigations in Missouri. An affidavit from a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says a dozen officers from state and local departments have quit ATF task forces, citing the new law. The City and County of St. Louis filed suit to block the law in June.”