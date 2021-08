The losses, they keep coming, rolling in as if they were on an assembly line. Even against another team that’s had a rough year like the Marlins, they couldn’t manage even a single win in the series. You see a lot of people saying that it’s a rough time to be a Cubs fan. I bet it’s an even rougher time to be a Cubs player. Granted, you are making a pretty good salary, but showing up at the park and knowing that you are overmatched and likely to lose just about every day, that can’t be fun at all.