DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

By Gary Stephens
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 77,437.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,908 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in DXC Technology were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Iowa Statemodernreaders.com

Iowa State Bank Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Iowa State Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,474 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Sold by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hosking Partners LLP Decreases Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,013 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems comprises approximately 1.2% of Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.18% of EPAM Systems worth $52,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Absher Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises 3.7% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $20,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 4,813 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $15,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Peregrine Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 101,821 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,134,000. Twilio accounts for about 0.7% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Twilio at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

According to Zacks, “Neogen exited the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 with better-than-expected revenues. The company witnessed strong growth across both its reporting segments, driven by enhanced sales of testing solutions, veterinary instruments and animal care line. Solid domestic and international performance across all businesses buoys optimism. The Soleris NG and StandGuard product line also contributed to growth. Over the past six months, Neogen has outperformed its industry. However, lower-than-expected earnings during the fourth quarter do not bode well. Drop in revenues from Brazil due to unfavorable foreign exchange translations and rise in operating cost are also worrying. Contraction of both margins given the shift in product mix toward lower margin products is concerning. The company trades in a fiercely competitive market.”
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Buying: NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Raynard D. Benvenuti bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,790 shares in the company, valued at $225,160.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Aerospace & Defensemodernreaders.com

Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) vs. Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Financial Analysis

Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) and Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership. Earnings & Valuation. This table compares Eviation Aircraft and Ribbon...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to Post $1.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) will report $1.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. Stamps.com posted earnings per share of $3.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Holdings Cut by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) PT at $35.00

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 5,911 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,911 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,873 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

9,190 Shares in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Other large investors have also...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,396 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FirstService were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $320,000 Stock Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Domo were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

