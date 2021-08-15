DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors
Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 77,437.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,908 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in DXC Technology were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0