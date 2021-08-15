Cancel
Stocks

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Rating Increased to Neutral at Mizuho

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.69.

