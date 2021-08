Although the founding fathers based our independence from Great Britain on the rejection of Group Rights and instead installed individual inalienable rights as the basis of any legitimate government, they could not repeal human nature. Power and the lust for ever more power not only corrupts society but also destroys a united society. The best way to gain power is to appeal to only one part of the society and pit them against another part of society and make the destruction of the Other as the force which unifies your group. That is the motivating force behind Wokerism aka Identity Politics.