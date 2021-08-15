Versor Investments LP Purchases 624 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)
Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0