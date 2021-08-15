Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brinker International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.61.