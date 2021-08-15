Cancel
Insider Selling: California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Director Sells 700 Shares of Stock

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $44,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

