Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 1,300 RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

By Suzanne Cooper
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVersor Investments LP bought a new stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also...

