Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

By Anthony Bellafiore
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3,929.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,313 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Synchrony Financial
