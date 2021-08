Husch Blackwell LLP recently issued the following announcement. What does it mean when someone has they/them pronouns in their email signature? What do I do if I am unsure of a client’s gender, or that client begins to use a different name? What should I do if I ask about a client’s husband and find out the client has a wife? Our Gender Inclusion in the Workplace webinar will answer all of these questions and more through an engaging presentation that intertwines personal storytelling with workplace best practices. The close of the session will offer a dynamic question and answer discussion.