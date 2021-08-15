Revlon (NYSE:REV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Raynard D. Benvenuti bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,790 shares in the company, valued at $225,160.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.