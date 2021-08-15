Vertex Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERX) recently announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021. “Our performance reflects strong demand across all our segments and product lines this quarter, as global businesses, governments and communities work to emerge from this past year stronger than ever,” said David DeStefano, Vertex President and Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to execute on our strategy to accelerate global commerce, with investments in go-to-market expansion and our cloud platform driving revenues from our cloud business up 59.5% year-over-year in the second quarter.”www.mychesco.com
Comments / 0