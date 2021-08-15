Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Gap from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of The Gap in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Gap presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.25.