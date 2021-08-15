Cancel
Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parsons from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Parsons from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.60.

