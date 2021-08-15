Cancel
Versor Investments LP Reduces Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

By Gary Stephens
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVersor Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

