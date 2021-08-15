IMAX’s (IMAX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded IMAX from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded IMAX from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.86.www.modernreaders.com
