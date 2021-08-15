Pleasant today with lower humidity, an unsettled week ahead
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Less Humid. Hi 83. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 66. Winds: Light. MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers, A Storm. Hi 79. Drier and much more comfortable air is moving in this morning behind a cold front. It will feel quite pleasant this afternoon with highs in the low 80s under partly cloudy skies. Enjoy it because it will be the last dry day until perhaps next weekend.www.abc27.com
