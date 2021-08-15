Cancel
Environment

Pleasant today with lower humidity, an unsettled week ahead

By Adis Juklo
abc27.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTODAY: Partly Cloudy, Less Humid. Hi 83. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 66. Winds: Light. MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers, A Storm. Hi 79. Drier and much more comfortable air is moving in this morning behind a cold front. It will feel quite pleasant this afternoon with highs in the low 80s under partly cloudy skies. Enjoy it because it will be the last dry day until perhaps next weekend.

