Pleasant today with lower humidity, an unsettled week ahead

TODAY: Partly Sunny, PM Shower Or T-Storm. Hi 88. TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Muggy. Lo 72. TUESDAY: Hazy Sun, Hot & Humid. Hi 92. Steady, and at times, heavy rain was present for eastern areas yesterday as Henri made landfall along the New York and New England coasts. Last night brought more rainfall in eastern counties, while western areas stayed relatively dry. The same can be said for this morning where lingering showers are dotting the landscape for eastern areas with just clouds west of the Susquehanna River. When all is said and done, parts of York, Lebanon, and Lancaster counties will likely have seen 1-3″ of rain from Henri, with lesser amounts further north and west. Today will bring some clearing and warming with highs getting into the upper 80s. As Henri pulls away, a boundary overhead could still fire up some showers or storms this afternoon, with heavy rain possible. Tonight will be partly cloudy and muggy with lows in the 70s.