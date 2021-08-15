Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

3 Top Growth Stocks That Could Be the Next 10-Baggers

By Danny Vena, Brian Withers, and Will Healy
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 8 days ago
  • Upstart is disrupting the stodgy consumer lending industry with eye-popping results.
  • Lemonade is chasing an addressable market in the trillions.
  • Acquisitions and industry growth should lead to healthy increases in Teladoc.

Investors are always on a quest for the next big thing. Finding stocks that can multiply many times their original cost basis, commonly referred to as multibaggers, is the holy grail for many investors. The rarest in this already scarce breed of stock is the 10-bagger -- an investment that increases tenfold from its original stock price. Finding stocks with explosive potential early in their lifecycle is a particularly difficult task. If bought early and held through the inevitable ups and downs, however, a 10-bagger can be a life-changing investment.

With that in mind, we asked a group of Motley Fool contributors to give us their best ideas for disruptive growth stocks that could ultimately become 10-baggers. They offered up Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST), Lemonade (NYSE:LMND), and Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Ifjh_0bSCSr0R00
Image source: Getty Images.

Disrupting loan approvals

Danny Vena (Upstart Holdings): If there's ever been an area that's ripe for disruption, it's consumer lending. The financial industry relies heavily on an outdated system to decide the creditworthiness of consumers. Unfortunately, the rules-based systems employed by many banks are limited to just a few variables, leaving many would-be loan recipients out in the cold. Not only that, but some creditworthy consumers pay far too much for their credit. That's where Upstart Holdings comes in.

The fintech company leverages the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to provide a more accurate representation of loan risk. Upstart's sophisticated algorithms and robust financial modeling considers more than 1,000 variables when assessing credit risk, thereby more accurately predicting loan repayments. Its rapidly growing dataset includes more than 10.5 million repayment events and its predictive power improves with each new loan.

Upstart's AI model has been a boon to consumers, resulting in 27% more borrowers getting loans than from banks using traditional lending models. As an added bonus, they typically get better borrowing rates, with a 16% lower annual percentage rate (APR) for approved loans.

It's also a win for the banks, as Upstart's system helped banks lower loss rates by nearly 75% while approving the same number of loans.

The banking industry is sitting up and taking notice. In the second quarter, Upstart's revenue grew to $194 million, up more than 1,000% year over year. To put that number in context, the company generated revenue of just $233 million for all of 2020.

That's not all. Upstart has generated a profit in each of the three quarters since going public late last year. In the second quarter, net income of $37.3 million was much improved from a loss of $6.2 million in the prior-year quarter.

Blowout customer metrics helped drive the company's financial results. Upstart's banking partners originated 286,864 loans worth $2.8 billion, up 1,605% year over year, while the conversion on rate requests was 24%, up from 9%.

The company expects its robust performance to continue. Upstart is guiding for full-year revenue of $750 million, more than tripling from $233 million in 2020.

There's also Upstart's sizable addressable market of $92 billion in unsecured loans alone. The company is targeting adjacent opportunities in the auto loan, credit card, and mortgage loan markets, opening its market to a whopping $4.3 trillion.

Upstart has a market cap of less than $14 billion. Considering the secular tailwinds driving its growth, its performance thus far, and the company's massive addressable market, it's easy to envision Upstart joining the ranks of 10-baggers from here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qhg5p_0bSCSr0R00
Image source: Getty Images.

Industry disruption in progress

Brian Withers (Lemonade): Lemonade started selling rental insurance policies in September 2016, and just five short years later, it's got a book of almost $300 million in rental, homeowners, pet, and life insurance. But this upstart has more up its sleeve. It's announced Lemonade Car auto insurance and expects that product to come to market in the next year. This insurance provider with a digital-first, customer-centric approach has taken the industry by storm and is racking up impressive growth numbers.

Its torrid premium growth comes from a combination of new customers and existing customers spending more. This additional spending comes from renters moving up to become homeowners or adding pet or life insurance to existing policies. Annual premiums per customer hit a record $246 this quarter, up 29% year over year. It doesn't hurt having improved annual dollar retention (as fewer customers leave). These numbers are stellar, but with the upcoming launch of auto insurance, the company had additional expenses in the quarter. As a result, its net loss widened, sending the stock down after the earnings report. This reaction is short-sighted, as this upstart has a huge runway of opportunity ahead.

The company is projecting to end the year with in force premiums at a $380 million run rate and at least $123 million in revenue. These projections don't include any benefit from its auto insurance product. It's estimated that Lemonade customers are spending more than $1 billion on auto insurance with other companies today. CEO Daniel Schreiber said on the earnings call, "We'd like to believe that they'd rather spend that with Lemonade, but that option has not been available." When its auto insurance product is launched, it could accelerate growth even more.

As the company expands its products, customer base, and regional presence, it's eyeing the approximately $5 trillion in annual spend on "property, casualty, and life insurance premiums" globally. Investors interested in a stock that has the runway and capability to increase its current market capitalization tenfold should look no further than this upstart insurtech.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26jQL0_0bSCSr0R00
Image source: Getty Images.

A telehealth leader poised for recovery

Will Healy (Teladoc Health): Teladoc has led the way in providing telehealth services via a PC or mobile device. Grand View Research described telehealth as a $56 billion industry, forecasting a compound annual growth rate of 22% through 2028. Such growth could take Teladoc, which now supports a market cap of approximately $24 billion, much higher in the coming years.

However, Teladoc faces competition on several fronts. Companies such as Doctor on Demand and MDLIVE compete in this space. Also, Amwell, which launched its IPO in 2020, attracted $100 million in investment from Alphabet's Google.

To address these threats, Teladoc has continually upgraded its offerings, the latest improvement coming from its $18.5 billion acquisition of Livongo Health that it completed last year. Livongo provides monitoring of diabetes and other health-related issues, giving doctors a treasure trove of health data that they can utilize to evaluate patients.

Additionally, Teladoc has worked to enlarge its international presence. It bought Advance Medical in 2018, a company that provides telehealth services to more than 125 countries. Also, this global buildout continued in Q2 as Teladoc expanded in Brazil through a partnership with Vivo.

Patients both within and outside of the U.S. continue to flock to the platform. Teladoc recorded over 8.8 million patient visits and sessions in the first half of 2021. This is an 84% increase from the first half of 2020, a time when millions of patients turned to telehealth amid lockdowns.

These patient counts helped revenue for the first two quarters of 2021 come in at $957 million, a 127% increase compared with the first six months of 2020. This success also led Teladoc to increase its full-year revenue guidance to just over $2 billion, a level that would bring an 83% increase from 2020 levels.

Moreover, investors can buy Teladoc on sale. It is down by about 23% from year-ago levels and has lost nearly half of its value since February, as heavy losses and rising competition spooked investors. Consequently, its price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 12 has fallen to just above pre-pandemic levels. With its added capabilities and its ability to grow its patient counts post-pandemic, Teladoc stock holds tremendous potential to climb significantly over the next few years.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
119K+
Followers
57K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Premiums#Insurance Company#Bagger#Lemonade#Motley Fool#Upstart Holdings#Upst#Nyse#Lmnd#Teladoc Health#Tdoc#Ai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks That Are Cash Cows

There's a long list of ways in which a company's reported earnings can fail to reflect the true performance of the business. These include one-time write-offs, tax adjustments, and accounting charges, just to name a few. Management teams can sometimes make decisions that juice reported earnings (for example, through asset sales) at the expense of long-term profitability.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Nobody's Talking About

Fiserv powers the point of sale for merchants and processes payments for banks. If you're uncertain about interest rates, non-rate-sensitive financial stocks like Fiserv are a great place to invest. The company has been around for decades, but it's still pulling off growth like its younger competitors. In a market...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Is Teladoc Stock A Buy Now? Here's What Fundamentals, TDOC Stock Chart Say

Without question, Teladoc Health (TDOC) served investors well during Wall Street's rally out of the coronavirus bear market. TDOC stock began 2020 just under 84 a share. It ended the extraordinary year in history at 199.96, up 138%. These days, TDOC is trying to bottom out after swinging lower in...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Triple by 2030

PayPal's scale and network effect are difficult-to-disrupt competitive advantages. Square is striving to replace traditional banking with its product portfolio. Cloudflare's scale and software-defined networking model can prove to be solid differentiators in the long run. Last year, U.S. equities witnessed the shortest bear market ever. It was just 33...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Expectations for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APVO)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.79) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.29). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.82) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($7.14) EPS.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks for Retirees

Dividend stocks provide a great way to supplement your retirement income. Enterprise Products Partners and TC Energy generate solid dividend income thanks to their fee-based cash flows. Southern Company offers a low-risk option to retirees seeking a steady income stream. As a retiree, you are likely looking for a steady...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

This Growth Stock Is Shaping the Future of Commerce

Pinterest is often labeled as social media, but the platform is actually a unique blend of artificial intelligence, visual search, and media content. This tech stock could grow tenfold in the years ahead. Two decades ago, commerce looked much different than it does today. Jeff Bezos had already founded Amazon,...
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Fintech Stocks That Could Be the Next Robinhood

Robinhood’s (NASDAQ:HOOD) July 29 IPO was one of the most anticipated of this year and last. It basically doubled in value throughout the first week following the IPO, before giving back some of those gains. Nevertheless, HOOD stock is significantly up, from $34 to $45.06 at the start of Aug. 19, leading to all around increased interest in fintech stocks.
StocksInvestorPlace

SCWorx Proves That Not All Tech Stocks Are Growth Stocks

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) stock is a money-losing technology stock that is the latest recipient of short squeeze love. Shares have traded for as much as $3.88 each, as recently as Aug. 9. But the market cap remains at around $30 million, and the share count just 10 million. The low share...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 of the Best Growth Stocks You Can Buy for Less Than $10

These businesses have been posting record-breaking numbers and still have many growth opportunities ahead. Compared with similar stocks in their respective industries, they are well valued and could generate some great returns. Growth stocks can be great investments over the long haul. But finding ones that are still relatively cheap...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Cannabis Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

The global market for cannabis will continue to grow rapidly over the next decade. There's more than one way for businesses to make money within the marijuana industry. If you're optimistic about where the cannabis industry will be in 2031 -- and you probably should be, given that the market is expected to grow -- it's a good idea to buy and hold a handful of the best marijuana stocks on offer.
Stockswoodlandreport.com

WallStreetBets next target, PUBM Stock

Pubmatic is an amazingly well run, undervalued company with the second highest short interest of any stock!. I am so confident this will work that I have refused to sell any of my positions for at least 2 weeks! (besides positions that expire before then obviously) Table of Contents. Intro.
Agriculturemoneyweek.com

Finding growth in food and farming stocks

In the next three decades, the world will have an extra 1.5 billion mouths to feed. That is a big challenge with current resources within the context of two simultaneous crises – one environmental, the other a so-called “double burden of malnutrition”, in which some two billion people are obese or overweight while a similar number suffer from insufficient access to nutrition.

Comments / 0

Community Policy