Stark County roundup: News from around the Canton region

Independent
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALLIANCE – Teens ages 12-18 can play detective 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at Rodman Public Library. Based on the classic board game Clue, participants will visit various rooms inside the library where staff members will play the role of one of the iconic Clue characters. The teens will solve puzzles in order to receive clues to lead them to the murderer’s identity. Registration is required at rodmanlibrary.evanced.info/signup. For more information, call 330-821-2665, ext. 217.

