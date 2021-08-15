Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Green promises are ‘peanuts in the face of catastrophe’ – Cop26 is our last chance to tackle the climate crisis

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CT0HB_0bSCS4HR00

Over the last year, the world’s richest countries have demonstrated their ability to quickly mobilise and implement efficient action. From the development of the vaccine in under one year – for context, the second-fastest developed vaccine was for mumps, which took four years – to the closure of businesses and restrictions of travel, these countries were able to look at the resources available and manage them to create a positive outcome.

Covid-19 presents a very visible and indiscriminate threat that has affected countries across the world, but there is a glaring disparity between nations in terms of their ability to control its spread. Like Covid-19, the climate crisis is also a very real threat to communities across the world, but this threat isn’t viewed as a pressing concern in wealthier countries, allowing us to favour long-term ambitions over immediate action.

Now, the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has delivered a damning report on the state of the climate crisis, the first of its kind since 2013, proving there is no time to waste. As wildfires blaze in Greece and Italy, and Germany recovers from catastrophic flash floods, the consequences of human influence have been brought into sharp focus.

In June, the G7 Summit in Cornwall promised action on the climate crisis, but a global disaster can’t be solved by seven countries looking inwards. What we need is a holistic outlook – which is why November’s UN Climate Change Conference (Cop26) presents an opportunity to establish a more immediate approach to tackling the climate crisis.

The UK set the scene for the G7 Summit with a rhetoric of “building back greener”. We must move away from this for Cop26 and learn from our mistakes rather than “building back” the same, broken system masked by “greener” rhetoric. If Cop26 is to set the agenda for the future, we need a radical shift in how we talk about solutions.

This pandemic isn’t over in the UK until it’s over across the world. We’ve been too slow to send support to countries in need, and we are now feeling the impact as new strains enter the country. The same goes for the climate crisis – global warming doesn’t stop at borders. It’s everyone’s problem.

The G7’s repetition of an old promise – to provide $100bn a year to countries vulnerable to the effects of the climate crisis – represented, according to Malik Amin Aslam, climate minister to Pakistan, “peanuts in the face of catastrophe”. At Cop26, “climate finance” will be a hot topic. It’s time for the world’s richest countries to put their money where their mouths are, and really look at what they can do to finance change.

We’ve all heard the phrase “net zero by 2050”. These kinds of unambitious targets lull us into a sense of security, a false impression that the climate crisis is not an urgent issue. That may be easy for us in the UK, where rising sea levels won’t mean that we immediately see major climate devastation in our backyards. Other countries, such as island communities like the Maldives, where the highest point is only 2.4m above sea level, don’t have this privilege. The endless need for resources to maintain our carbon-intensive lifestyles is fuelling the environmental crisis.

This is an immediate issue, and Cop26 needs to ignite an open discussion about setting more ambitious targets in the fight against climate change – we have seen with the pandemic how attitudes change when the immediacy of the threat is highlighted. As the IPCC report suggests, if our leaders can set more ambitious targets, such as cutting global CO2 emissions in half by 2030, we may be able to slow this dramatic rise in temperatures and potentially avoid hitting a tipping point.

It’s easy to look at this report and the news and feel despair, but Cop26 does present an opportunity for a pivotal point in tackling the impact of climate change. A gear shift from the elitism of G7, Cop26 is about finding global solutions to this global problem. The climate crisis is already here and needs to be tackled with the same urgency as the pandemic.

Professor Karl Williams, director of the Centre for Waste Management at the University of Central Lancashire

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

216K+
Followers
102K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Climate System#Green#Ipcc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
United Nations
Related
EnvironmentFortune

The IPCC climate report offers dire warnings—and a last, best chance to minimize the damage

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Nearly six years ago, at the big Paris climate summit, an 11th-hour push by a group of companies—mostly the giants of insurance and reinsurance, but also European energy companies looking to the make the transition to renewables—struck an unusual alliance with delegations from vulnerable countries and environmental lobby groups, adding a few words to a defining article of what was to become the Paris Agreement.
Environmentuticaphoenix.net

Fairness will be key to successfully tackling the climate crisis

The message from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change could hardly be clearer. Business as usual means global temperatures will rise by more than 1.5C above pre-industrial levels within two decades. Preventing that happening will require a massive and rapid drop in the amount of greenhouse gases being emitted. Diagnosis...
EnvironmentTelegraph

The political question of our era is how to tackle climate change without losing voters

Even for a Monday morning during the so-called silly season, when hard news stories are hard to come by, one allusion used by an interviewee on the wireless was ear-catching. Speaking to Times Radio, Tom Rivett-Carnac, who helped draw up the Paris Climate Accord in 2015, explained that today’s publication of the latest report from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change was compared by a friend to the excitement that used to be generated by the appearance of the latest Harry Potter book.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Time running out to make climate promises ‘a reality’ and avoid Cop26 failure, Boris Johnson warned

Time is running out to avoid failure at the crucial climate summit the UK will host in November after a UN report found the world stands at “code red”, Boris Johnson has been told.A senior Conservative warned the prime minister had yet to make his “promises a reality”, while a respected think tank told Mr Johnson he must make the landmark gathering a personal priority to deliver success.As Tory MPs launched a group to fight climate action they claim will cost too much, the environment minister, Zac Goldsmith, appeared to reveal fears of an active campaign to sabotage Cop26...
Seattle, WASeattle Times

Climate crisis: Overpopulation

On the subject of the current burst of global warming fear, let us keep in mind that the total effects of all adverse human activity is the product of the per capita amount each of us contributes, and our total number. The world population is now approaching 8 billion, without showing any tendency of slowing.
Environmentjwnenergy.com

Major new climate report puts pressure on COP26 to ‘consign coal to history’

A landmark report by climate scientists released Monday will ratchet up the pressure on world leaders to rapidly end the use of fossil fuels, with coal in the cross-hairs. The authors warned that time is fast running out to stop global warming from exceeding 1.5 C, the lower end of the temperature targets agreed to in the 2015 Paris Agreement.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Cop26 may be our last hope – yet the Tories are taking us backwards in the fight against the climate crisis

There is no question about it – the IPCC report was the starkest in a long list of wake up calls. There is no time for delay or excuses and governments must act now to stop irreversible damage to our planet.From flash floods in London to record-breaking heatwaves in other European countries, we are already seeing the damning impact of the climate crisis.We must face the grim reality and build a future without carbon emissions now. That means new ways of creating non-carbon power for transportation, heating, manufacturing and agriculture. It means changes to our land use, our diet and...
EnvironmentSteamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Catastrophic climate disruption

I’m scared. The confluence of red suns at sunrise and sunset and unhealthy air alerts in our relatively remote mountain town (from wildfires on the West Coast); I-70 traffic on Lincoln Avenue due to the closure of Glenwood Canyon from mudslides caused by wildfires last summer; and the just-released Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report that confirms that the Earth’s climate is getting worse more rapidly than predicted and the window to limit global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels is quickly closing.
EnvironmentPosted by
newschain

Cop26 president: UN climate crisis report is a ‘wake-up call for the world’

A new UN report warning humans are unequivocally driving global warming is a “wake-up call for the world”, Cop26 president Alok Sharma has said. The assessment from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) drew a stark picture of the impact humans are having through activities such as burning fossil fuels – and the future the globe faces if it fails to rapidly tackle the crisis.
Environmentglobalvoices.org

Climate change in the Pacific: “The time is now” to avoid catastrophe

The message of “Te Mana o te Moana: the State of the Climate in the Pacific 2021” climate report is uncompromising — “THE TIME IS NOW.” According to the report, the Pacific island countries and their peoples “are facing some of the most severe climate impacts anywhere on earth.” It was launched the same day as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) “Climate Change 2021: The Physical Science Basis.”
EnvironmentSeattle Times

The climate crisis is also a crisis of capitalism

We’re way beyond denial now, as the new Assessment Report by the United Nation’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change makes clear. “Warming of the climate system is unequivocal, human influence on the climate system is clear, and limiting climate change will require substantial and sustained reductions of greenhouse gas emissions.”
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Afghanistan facing ‘catastrophic human rights crisis’, says UK representative to UN

Afghanistan is facing a “catastrophic human rights crisis” with evidence of Taliban abuses in areas they have seized power, including harsh restrictions on women and allegations of civilians being used as human shields, according to a top UK diplomat.Addressing an emergency session of the UN security council, James Kariuki described the unfolding scenes in the middle eastern country as a “tragedy” as he made three key demands on the insurgents after the capture of Kabul.The UK’s deputy permanent representative to the UN said the Taliban must cease all hostilities and ensure the “safe and orderly” departure of foreign nationals...
ScienceThe Guardian

Saving ozone layer has given humans a chance in climate crisis – study

The ozone-wrecking chemicals once commonly used in refrigerators would have driven 2.5C of extra global heating by the end of the century if they had not been banned, research has found. Modelling by climate scientists found that the 1987 Montreal protocol curbing chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) gave humans a fighting chance of...
EnvironmentThe Guardian

If children are to live with the climate crisis, we must green the curriculum

In August 2018, the then 15-year-old Greta Thunberg started spending her school days outside the Swedish parliament calling for stronger action on climate change. It might sound perverse, a teacher supporting kids taking time off school, but spreading awareness of environmental issues is something I’ve always been passionate about. The challenge is finding a way to give them a meaningful climate education in the classroom.

Comments / 0

Community Policy